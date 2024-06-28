Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMUB. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,644 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
