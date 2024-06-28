Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CQP. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

CQP stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 275.07% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.95%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after acquiring an additional 802,824 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,119,000 after acquiring an additional 298,335 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,624,000 after acquiring an additional 167,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,794,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

