Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$16.00 price objective by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC raised their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Shares of TSE CSH.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.83. 251,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$9.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.22.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.