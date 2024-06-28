CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 8,131 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.92, for a total transaction of C$56,266.52.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$110,454.70.

Shares of CEU stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.71. 1,297,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,667. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$555.63 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.75%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.69.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

