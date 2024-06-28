Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,616.57 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).
Philippe Boisseau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).
- On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.82. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
