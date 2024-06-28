Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,616.57 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,163 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £1,616.57 ($2,050.70).

On Tuesday, May 28th, Philippe Boisseau bought 1,308 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.44 ($2,372.75).

On Thursday, April 25th, Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £1,870.68 ($2,373.06).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.82. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 116.45 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of £7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 190 ($2.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164 ($2.08).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

