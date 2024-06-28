Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.15

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 9534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

In related news, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.13 per share, for a total transaction of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,433.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Securities by 175.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the first quarter worth $217,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 52.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

