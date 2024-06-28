CEEK VR Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $34.10 million and $2.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,603.92 or 0.99978521 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00079422 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03793711 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $803,043.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

