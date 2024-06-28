CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.20. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1,046,948 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,553,654 shares of company stock valued at $683,603,211. 6.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

