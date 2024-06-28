CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,213,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $5,984,565.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,467,910.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,414,615 shares of company stock valued at $124,128,832 over the last three months.

CAVA Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,457. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.37. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $97.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

