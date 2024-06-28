Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after purchasing an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,864,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,560,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.10. 8,783,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,411. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

