CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 36.7 %

Shares of CASI opened at $4.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.61. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. Research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.