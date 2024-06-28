Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Down 2.5%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 25,014 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 12,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Cartier Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

