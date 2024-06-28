Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CARR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $63.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,651,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

