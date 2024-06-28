Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 655.5% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Carrefour Price Performance

Carrefour Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 610,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,011. Carrefour has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

