Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a growth of 655.5% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,753,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
