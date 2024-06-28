Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of CRS opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,551,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,261,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

