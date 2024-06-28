Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 359.3% in June

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 359.3% from the May 31st total of 844,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 3,203,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,477. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.62. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

