Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 2,320,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,988,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.62.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $9,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

