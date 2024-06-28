Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 2,320,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,988,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.
Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 2.62.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
