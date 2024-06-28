Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

