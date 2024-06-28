Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of UNB opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.82. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
