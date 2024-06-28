Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,959 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $18,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,012,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 125.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $116.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,749 shares of company stock worth $282,883 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

