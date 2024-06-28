Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 1,611 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,175,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,748,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 475,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

