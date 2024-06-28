Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

Middleby Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $124.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

