Cardinal Capital Management Buys 10,398 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Trading Down 0.4 %

GNTX opened at $33.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

