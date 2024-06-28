Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 16,112 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Phibro Animal Health worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of PAHC opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $696.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

