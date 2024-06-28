CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
CAR Group Stock Performance
CAR Group stock remained flat at $46.64 during trading hours on Friday. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. CAR Group has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $48.88.
About CAR Group
