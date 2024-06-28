Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 413,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,993. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.