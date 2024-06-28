Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $22,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 784,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

