Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGGO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 173,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,723. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

