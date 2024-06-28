Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 671 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 152,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. 56,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,447. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.