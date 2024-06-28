Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 15,863,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,991,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.