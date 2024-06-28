Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 318 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,150,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,795. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.