Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,269 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,269 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 625,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,535. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

