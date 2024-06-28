Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,033 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 81,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

