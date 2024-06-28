Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,022.73. 837,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The company has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $964.40 and a 200 day moving average of $906.53.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

