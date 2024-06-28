Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,025 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,715. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

