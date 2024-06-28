Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. 652,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,148. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

