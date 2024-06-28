Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. 21,427,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.