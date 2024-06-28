Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.99. 33,161,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,908,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

