Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.85.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,131,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $796.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $736.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $376.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

