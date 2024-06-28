Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,010 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.53. 19,547,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,754,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a PEG ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

