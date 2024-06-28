Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 45,477 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.8% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 1.04% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $31,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $102.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

