Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 16,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,583,810. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

