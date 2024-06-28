Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Capcom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

