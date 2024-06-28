Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Capcom stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,411. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.
Capcom Company Profile
