Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.07 and traded as low as C$9.88. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 1,027 shares traded.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

