Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.95

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.95 and traded as low as C$29.61. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at C$29.75, with a volume of 667,559 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CU. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3489583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.58%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

