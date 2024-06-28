Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$184.00.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$161.55 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$170.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$171.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

