CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.89. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 38.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 198,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 234.8% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,183,023 shares during the last quarter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

