Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 52,024 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5,022.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 59,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

