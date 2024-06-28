Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.47

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 52,024 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
