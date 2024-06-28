Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TDSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 16,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,287. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 52.43%.
Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
