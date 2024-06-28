Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDSC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.18. 16,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,287. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.