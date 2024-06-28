C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $82,817.80 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

C3.ai Price Performance

AI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. 4,865,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,755,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth approximately $17,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

